Rodney SissomApril 5, 1940 - March 23, 2022Rodney Sissom, 81, of Marlin, passed away in Temple on March 23, 2022. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, in Calvary Cemetery in Marlin.Mr. Sissom was born on April 5, 1940, in Red Oak, Texas, to Clifford Harold and Lillian Jo (Peguis) Sissom. He married Linda Thomas on June 3, 1966, in Victoria, Texas, and they celebrated over 49 wonderful years together until her death on September 28, 2015. Mr. Sissom was a DPS Trooper from 1962 to 1971, from 1971 to 1997 he was a US Marshall, and from 1998 to 2005 he was Court Security Officer for the Federal Building in Waco. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Sylvia Sue McKeever. Survivors include his daughter, Shelly Sissom of Troy.Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends in Waco.