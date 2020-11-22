Roger Jones
Nov. 2, 1936 - Nov. 20, 2020
Roger Jones, a longtime Hewitt resident and Waco businessman, died November 20, 2020, at the age of 84 following a long struggle with Parkinson's. An informal visitation will be held from Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 22, at Grace Gardens in Waco. A graveside service for family will be held on Monday, November 23, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas, with Rev. Roy Marshall presiding.
He was born November 2, 1936 in Snyder, Texas, to Fred and Netha Lynn Rogers Jones. He lived his teenage years on a farm at South Bosque, Texas, and attended Midway schools, graduating in 1955. He was a member of the undefeated 1954 Midway football team under MT Rice, Midway's first coach. In May 2006, he was inducted into the Midway Athletic Hall of Fame. He also acquired his Lone Star Farmer award, the highest award offered in FFA.
He married his classmate Barbara Rutledge in January 1957, and celebrated 63 years of marriage. He started a six year apprenticeship as a printer at the Waco News Tribune while in high school and worked at the Dallas Morning News until 1961. In August 1961, he started Jones Printing Co., which after 59 years is still in business. In 1962, he purchased Pitillo Printing Co. and the Waco Farm and Labor Journal, the start of his weekly newspaper publications. In 1985, he bought the Riesel Rustler and started Hometown News, which was sold in April 2015.
Roger was a respected civic leader in the area. He served as a coach, umpire and team sponsor for local sports teams and served as president of the Midway Booster Club for three years. In 1988, he was named Hewitt Hero by the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of First Baptist Woodway and attended until his health failed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; four sons, Terry of Waco, Robbie (Rhonda) of Hewitt, Randy (Melanie)of Austin, Donnie (Susan) of Plano; and twin daughters, Debra Jones Tumlin of Hewitt and Kathryn Jones Meyer (James) of College Station; nine grandchildren, Lauren (TJ) Vassilico, Morgan (Stephen) Warren of Austin, Tracey and Kristen of Hewitt, Nicholas (Brittney) of Rexburg, ID, Alexandra of Plano, Josey and Kasidy Meyer of College Station and Wylie Tumlin of Hewitt; and four great-grandchildren, Asher and Avery Lowe and Dean and RJ Vassilico, all of Austin. Also surviving are his siblings, Larry of Many, LA, Alta Lynn Jones Hopkins of Dickinson and Pattye Kay Jones Denison of Beaumont; and an aunt (like a sister), Jane Rogers Evans of Granbury; in-laws, Donald Rutledge of Budd Lake, NJ, Harold Rutledge of Hewitt and Glenda Rutledge Wright of Arlington.
Memorials may be made to First Woodway's Food Pantry (Given in Jesus Name), Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
or the charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.