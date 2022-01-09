Roger Dale SmithJuly 4, 1952 - Jan. 5, 2022Roger Dale Smith, 69, of Valley Mills passed away in Waco. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in China Spring Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 10, at Connally/Compton Funeral Home.Mr. Smith was born in Waco to Ira and Bessie Smith. He married Patsy Smith on February 6, 1970, in China Spring, Texas. They had two daughters, Charlotte Elrod and her husband, Kerrie, and Stacy Trammell and her husband, Eddie; and eight grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.Other survivors include his brothers, Don Smith and his wife, Dot, and Aubury Smith; sisters, June Powers and Jeaneen Terrell.He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Hodges.