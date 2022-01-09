Menu
Roger Dale Smith
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Roger Dale Smith

July 4, 1952 - Jan. 5, 2022

Roger Dale Smith, 69, of Valley Mills passed away in Waco. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in China Spring Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 10, at Connally/Compton Funeral Home.

Mr. Smith was born in Waco to Ira and Bessie Smith. He married Patsy Smith on February 6, 1970, in China Spring, Texas. They had two daughters, Charlotte Elrod and her husband, Kerrie, and Stacy Trammell and her husband, Eddie; and eight grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.

Other survivors include his brothers, Don Smith and his wife, Dot, and Aubury Smith; sisters, June Powers and Jeaneen Terrell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Hodges.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Jan
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
China Spring Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
