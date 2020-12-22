Rollene Ficklin
December 20, 1927 - December 18, 2020
Rollene Ficklin went to Heaven on Friday, December 18, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born on a farm in Turnersville, TX, and lived her whole life in Waco and Valley Mills.
She was preceded in passing by two sons, Glen Ficklin and David Ficklin; a brother, Ralph McClendon; and a sister, Syble Mayberry.
She is survived by three brothers, Gene McClendon, Richard McClendon and H.N. McClendon; a sister, Bertha Roam; a son, Larry Ficklin; granddaughters, Patricia Lake, Sheri Collier, Kelly Coker, Christi Bennett; and grandsons, Michael Ficklin, Troy Ficklin, and Johnny Ficklin; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She loved all of her family and they were her life. Making dolls and crafts gave her a lot of joy.
Rollene was proud of her work for McLennan County tax office where she retired.
She lived the last few years at Stilwell Retirement Residence in Waco where she enjoyed the staff and her many friends.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date for a Family Memorial at the Oakcrest Funeral Home in Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.