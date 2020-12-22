I'm so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Rollene at the Tax Office for several years before her retirement. I really enjoyed working with her and even visited with her several years after she retired but lost track of her. I was so sorry to see her son David had passed away and then to learn she followed him just a week later and just before her birthday and Christmas. My heart goes out to you in this difficult time. Please take comfort in knowing she was very loved by those of us that knew her and worked with her.

Karen Gaidusek Curtis Coworker December 22, 2020