Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rollene Ficklin
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Rollene Ficklin

December 20, 1927 - December 18, 2020

Rollene Ficklin went to Heaven on Friday, December 18, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born on a farm in Turnersville, TX, and lived her whole life in Waco and Valley Mills.

She was preceded in passing by two sons, Glen Ficklin and David Ficklin; a brother, Ralph McClendon; and a sister, Syble Mayberry.

She is survived by three brothers, Gene McClendon, Richard McClendon and H.N. McClendon; a sister, Bertha Roam; a son, Larry Ficklin; granddaughters, Patricia Lake, Sheri Collier, Kelly Coker, Christi Bennett; and grandsons, Michael Ficklin, Troy Ficklin, and Johnny Ficklin; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She loved all of her family and they were her life. Making dolls and crafts gave her a lot of joy.

Rollene was proud of her work for McLennan County tax office where she retired.

She lived the last few years at Stilwell Retirement Residence in Waco where she enjoyed the staff and her many friends.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date for a Family Memorial at the Oakcrest Funeral Home in Waco.

You may send a message and sign her online Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Rollene at the Tax Office for several years before her retirement. I really enjoyed working with her and even visited with her several years after she retired but lost track of her. I was so sorry to see her son David had passed away and then to learn she followed him just a week later and just before her birthday and Christmas. My heart goes out to you in this difficult time. Please take comfort in knowing she was very loved by those of us that knew her and worked with her.
Karen Gaidusek Curtis
Coworker
December 22, 2020
Larry, so sorry for the loss of David and your Mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
zoe Ann Thiele Sparks
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results