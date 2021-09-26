Roman Chapa
March 5, 1945 - Sept. 23, 2021
Roman Chapa, 76, of Waco, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at a local hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Burial with military honors will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with The Rosary being recited at 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.