Roman Chapa
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Roman Chapa

March 5, 1945 - Sept. 23, 2021

Roman Chapa, 76, of Waco, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at a local hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Burial with military honors will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with The Rosary being recited at 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Bellmead, TX
Thank you Tio Roman for your service and I'm grateful for all the memories of sports and hunting that we shared. You will be forever missed.
Roel Chapa
September 28, 2021
You will forever be missed. Our love and prayers are with you.
Fickett Family
Family
September 27, 2021
Love The Fickett Family
September 27, 2021
