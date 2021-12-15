Menu
Ronald Haferkamp
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Ronald Haferkamp

July 27, 1950 - Dec. 10, 2021

Ronald Keith (Ronnie) Haferkamp passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, after a long battle with failing health. He is finally at peace. A memorial visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 16, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco.

Ronnie was born July 27, 1950, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late B.C. and Gladys Strunk Haferkamp. After graduating from University High School in Waco, Texas in 1969, he attended McLennan Community College and he went on to spend the next 30 years of his career at The Department of Motor Vehicles as a Field Investigator and a Training Coordinator.

In 1971, he married Judy Gelushia in Waco, Texas with whom he had two children, Rona and Rusty. In 1997, he married his loving wife Ivy Stafford Maines in Waco, Texas, blending her children, Clint and Rachel, with his. She remained faithfully by his side until his death.

Ronnie's greatest loves were his canine companions; Jezebel and Jake, spending time with his dad, brother and son on the back porch and at the deer lease, spending time with his beloved mom in the kitchen, barbecuing on the back patio, and arguing with anyone about the politics and hot topics of the day.

He is survived by his loving and loyal wife, Ivy; his children, Rona Necessary, Rusty Haferkamp and wife, Carolyn; Clint Maines and Jessica Porter, Rachel Korsmo and husband Eric; his brother, Larry Haferkamp and wife Paula. He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren, Nathan Necessary; Emma and Kate Haferkamp; Hunter Korsmo and spouse, Cayman Mitchell, Hayden and Heidi Korsmo; Claude Bibbs, Riley and Skyler Maines.

For those desiring, the family has suggested Fuzzy Friends Rescue at 6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708, for memorial contributions.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rusty & Caroline and family, we are sorry to hear of your loss. During the times when you don´t know what to do, just pray. Think about and celebrate how you Dad & F-I-L lived, and the great memories of him. Praying for you all.
Rodney & Ryshekia Taylor
Other
December 29, 2021
Rusty, I am so sorry for your loss. Sis
Helen Crocker
Friend
December 16, 2021
Dear Rusty, Carolyn, and girls, My sincerest symathy. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Azbell
Friend
December 16, 2021
I remember Ronnie and his mom and dad when we all lived on Wood St. back in the 60's. So sorry to hear this.
Steven Vest
Friend
December 15, 2021
Rusty so sorry to hear the news about Ronnie. I can only imagine he´s rejoicing with loved on who went to heaven before him.
Jack & Linda Henry
Friend
December 15, 2021
