Ronald David Henager



Oct. 15, 1951 - Sept. 21, 2021



Ronald (Ron) David Henager, of Gatesville, Texas, passed away on September 21. While our family is shocked and deeply saddened, we rejoice knowing that he is walking with the Lord at this very moment!



Born in Waco, Texas, to his loving parents, Wayne and Opal Allene Henager, Ron grew up with a strong work ethic that he carried with him throughout his life. As a child, it was common knowledge when you saw the twinkle in his eyes and the naughty grin on his face, he was planning something mischievous. It was truly a miracle that he did not burn the family home down when he lit a firecracker on top of a gas can, and it exploded. And who could forget his adventures with George (the mannequin) who had a front-row seat at Ron's wedding.



While attending Waco High School, he met the love of his life, Judith Roberts. They married in 1970, and he took delight in indulging her passion for collecting antiques. Their union was blessed with three children, Travis Wayne, Deborah Lindsey, and Brandon David.



If there was one thing Ron was, that was determined. No matter what the challenge or request, he gave his all to ensure he exceeded all expectations whether for himself or others. After completing his education at Texas State Technical College, he began his career with Brown & Root and was employed at Space X at the time of his death.



Known as an overall jack-of-all trades, Ron could do anything from repairing a leaky faucet to building a workshop. He will be remembered for his larger-than-life mustache, his penchant for practical jokes, his great love of the outdoors, and his occasional endearing stubbornness. He enjoyed telling tall-tales of his hunting and fishing adventures, leaving his audience none-the-wiser to the slightest exaggerations. His love for the outdoors brought out the happy free spirit that defined him.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith; children, Travis (Shlonda LaShell), Brandon (Donna) and Lindsey; two grandchildren, Lauren (Austin) and Michael; siblings: Doug (Ann), Beverly (Wayne) and Kay (Tom); an aunt, Dorothy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In keeping with Ron's wishes, the family will honor him with a celebration of life on his birthday.



"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.