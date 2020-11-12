Menu
Ronald "Ron" Vaughan
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1937
DIED
November 9, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Vaughan

Jan. 28, 1937 - Nov. 9, 2020

Ronald "Ron" Vaughan, a longtime McGregor resident, passed away Monday evening, November 9, 2020, at the age of 83. The life of the renowned artist will be honored by his family on Sunday, November 15, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison St. McGregor, Texas 76657. The family hopes to share in a future celebration of his life with all of those that loved him and his loving wife, Geneva. Details regarding streaming of the service and eulogy can be found at https://www.gracegardensfh.com/obituary/Ronald-Vaughan

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church of McGregor
500 South Madison St, McGregor, Texas 76657
Nov
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church of McGregor
500 South Madison St, McGregor, Texas 76657
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
