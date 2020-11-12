Ronald "Ron" Vaughan
Jan. 28, 1937 - Nov. 9, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Vaughan, a longtime McGregor resident, passed away Monday evening, November 9, 2020, at the age of 83. The life of the renowned artist will be honored by his family on Sunday, November 15, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison St. McGregor, Texas 76657. The family hopes to share in a future celebration of his life with all of those that loved him and his loving wife, Geneva. Details regarding streaming of the service and eulogy can be found at https://www.gracegardensfh.com/obituary/Ronald-Vaughan
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.