Ronnie D. Howell
Feb. 15, 1947 - April 3, 2022
Ronnie Dean Howell, 75, a longtime resident of Hubbard, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, at First Baptist Church in Hubbard with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.
Please sign the memorial guestbook for Ronnie at www.wadefuneralhome.net
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 7, 2022.