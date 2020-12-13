Rose GutierrezAug. 30, 1932 - Dec. 8, 2020Rose Bravo Gutierrez, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjie officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 14, with rosary at 7 p.m., at the Connally Compton funeral home in Waco Texas.Rose was born on August 30, 1932, to John Bravo and Maria (Robledo) Bravo in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Rose graduated from Waco High School in 1950. She married the love of her life, Paul Gutierrez on August 15, 1950 in Waco. They were together for 61 years. Rose spent most of her time as a loving housewife, but she worked as a Teacher's Aide at Bells Hill Elementary School in Waco from 1985 until her retirement in 2003. She loved shopping, especially at Dillard's and could be found close to the Women's Shoe Department. Rose faithfully served her Lord and her church at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was very close to Father Lawrence and Father Benjie. If the church needed to push some raffle tickets – Rose was there with a smile and a handful of tickets. Rose and Paul loved to dance – many family and friends would say how they seemed to be dancing on air. Rose enjoyed the small things and her youthful energy and laughter was extremely contagious.From time to time, Rose loved an old fashion Cream Puff from Shipley's Donuts or a cold Jamoca Almond Fudge Ice Cream cone from Baskin Robins. Her name summed up her presence - she was truly a beautiful ROSE! Rose will be greatly missed by her family and friends! Now - she can rest assured that she is dancing with the love of her life on air in Heaven.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Gutierrez; brothers, Ruben Bravo and wife, Epifania, Cornelio Bravo, Sr., Carlos Bravo, Sr.; sister-in-law, Esther Bravo.Survivors include her sons, Stephen Paul Gutierrez of Waco, Stanley Gutierrez of Waco; granddaughters, Christy Denise Sais and husband, Arturo, of Waco, Candace Ybarra and husband, Josh, of Houston; great-grandsons, Arturo Sais III and Jared King Sais; sister, Elvira Gutierrez and husband, William, of Bell Gardens, CA; brother, Joe Bravo of Waco; sister-in-laws, Julie Bravo, Ramona Bravo; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.