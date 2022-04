Rose Mary RamirezApril 13, 1944 - Sept. 19, 2021Rose Mary Ramirez, 77, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in her home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, September 24, at Bellmead Funeral Home, with Father Benjie officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 23, a rosary service to begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.