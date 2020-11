Rosemary ClarkMay 17, 1929 - Nov 17, 2020Rosemary Clark, 91, of Chilton, Texas, entered into rest Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, November 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 311 Oaks Street, Marlin TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com