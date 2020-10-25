Menu
Rosemary McKee

July 15, 1945 - Oct. 23, 2020

Rosemary Ford McKee, 75, of Eddy, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, at Cego Cemetery, 482 CR 463 S, Cego with Pastor Paul Moore officiating. The family will greet visitors from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr. prior to the service.

Rosemary was born July 15, 1945, to Bery Franklin and Emma Sue (Duke) Ford in Rosebud, Texas. She married Larry A. McKee on August 2, 1963, in Oenaville, Texas. She spent her career in the medical field at several hospitals, retiring as the Oncology Program Manager. Rosemary enjoyed reading and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; sisters, Sue Presch and JoAnn Gilbert; brother, Bruce Ford.

Rosemary is survived by her sons, Robert A. McKee, James F. McKee; granddaughter, Lexi McKee; sister, Elaine Randolph and husband, Wayne; along with several nieces and nephews.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
Rosemary was a trailblazer and a mentor to so many of us in the field of Cancer Registry. I think about her everyday because I love what I do and do what I love because of Rosemary. Prayers and love to her sons, granddaughter and family.
Maria Martini
Coworker
October 24, 2020