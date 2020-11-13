Menu
Rosemary Sancton
1934 - 2020
1934
2020
Rosemary Sancton

Jan. 18, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2020

Rosemary Cowser Sancton, 86, of Waco, Texas, died on November 12, 2020, after a lengthy battle with COPD and lung cancer. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A private burial will be held in Center, Texas, on a later date.

Rosemary was born on January 18, 1934, in Dallas, Texas, and was adopted by Frances and Guy Cowser of Center. She attended Center High School where she was the band drum major and participated in rodeo and barrel racing. She later attended UT at Austin, then was a flight stewardess for Braniff Airlines. In 1954, she married Ray Sancton and was a devoted Air Force wife and loving mother. She and Ray moved to Waco in 1983. Since then she actively served in their church, First Methodist Waco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Frances Cowser.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ray Sancton of Waco; daughter, Terri Klco and husband, Vince, of Frederick, Maryland; son, John Sancton and wife, Mary, of Center; daughter, Melissa Sherrod and husband, Shannon, of Chireno, Texas; granddaughter, Christina Davis and husband, Paul, of Smithsburg, Maryland; granddaughter, Natalie Jones and husband, Brad, of Center; granddaughter, Nicole Clark and husband, Chant, of Center; granddaughter, Christina Sherrod of Lufkin, Texas; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Methodist Children's Home, The Salvation Army, or First Methodist Waco.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
