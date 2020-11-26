Menu
Ross Cox
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Ross Cox

May 22, 1944 - Nov. 21, 2020

Ross L. Cox, 76 of Waco, Texas, passed away Sat., Nov. 21, 2020, at a local hospice facility. Ross was born in Watt, TX, to Ross M. and Nellie Cox. He attended Axtell schools and served in the US Navy from 1962 to 1965. He retired from Wells Cargo after 33 years as Plant Manager. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd and Dean; a sister, Mary; his wife, Debbie and ex-wife, Betty Woodruff Cox. He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Cox and Felicia Clark; two granddaughters, Ashley Breedlove whom he raised as his own, and grandson, Justin; six great-grandchildren; and best friend, Rufus Lewis. Following his wishes no services are planned.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
