Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roxane Clark Gann
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Roxane Clark Gann

Nov. 11, 1963 - Dec. 28, 2021

Roxane Clark Gann "GiGi", of Waco, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wed., Jan. 5, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.

Roxane was born November 11, 1963, in Marlin, Texas, to Dennis and Mary Clark. Jerry Don and Roxane Gann were united in marriage on December 15, 1984, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. She was a devoted mother and "GiGi" to her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for helping others and a selfless heart.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Katherine Clark; and father-in-law, Billy Virgil Gann.

Roxane is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Don Gann; her father, Dennis Clark; mother-in-law, Lorene Gann; brother, Jerry Ray and wife, Debbie, and their daughter, Adeline Clark; her daughter, Kayla and husband, Derrick Houck; her son, Jeremy and wife Sarah Gann; her grandchildren, Mylah Houck, Jordan, Fielding, and Jenson Gann; her brother-in-laws, Virgil Gann, Donald and wife Vicki Gann, and Barry and wife, Kay Gann.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

View her Video Tribute, sign the online Guestbook, and learn more at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Jerome Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I went to High School and graduated with Roxanne. I was sad to hear about her. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May you find peace and comfort during this time. Roxanne was one of the sweetest and kindest people I have known.
Melody Middaugh Hunt
January 5, 2022
Our hearts are broken. Roxanne was the sweetest kindest most gentle soul. What a huge loss. Prayers for her precious friends and family. We love you all so much!
Jimbo, Jennifer, & Taylor Cross
Family
January 4, 2022
Jerry... so sorry to hear this. Prayers for you and your family during this sad time.
Darlene Jordan
Other
January 3, 2022
The world truly lost a sweet soul. Roxane was beautiful both inside and out and will be greatly missed by so many people. She will always be remembered for her genuine kindness and loving heart. I send my prayers to Jerry, Kayla, and Jeremy. May God wrap his arms tightly around you.
Marilyn Oliver
Family
January 3, 2022
I was shocked and saddened to hear about Roxanne. My heart goes out to you all. Sometimes it just seems Iike yesterday when our families were neighbors and your children were little. May God comfort you. My prayers are with you.
Jamie Monroe
January 2, 2022
Mr. Gann, my heart breaks for you and your family. I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers today and the days ahead. Take care.
Jole Cromwell
January 2, 2022
Jerry, Jeremy, and Kayla, We are so sorry to hear about Roxane. We remember her kindness, generosity and, most of all, her great sense of humor. May God´s blessing comfort you all in this difficult time. Our prayers that His peace will be with you.
Pam and Maury Hunt
Friend
January 2, 2022
My thoughts and prayers for the Gann Family.
Mary Skidmore
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results