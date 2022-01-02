Roxane Clark Gann
Nov. 11, 1963 - Dec. 28, 2021
Roxane Clark Gann "GiGi", of Waco, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wed., Jan. 5, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Roxane was born November 11, 1963, in Marlin, Texas, to Dennis and Mary Clark. Jerry Don and Roxane Gann were united in marriage on December 15, 1984, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. She was a devoted mother and "GiGi" to her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for helping others and a selfless heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Katherine Clark; and father-in-law, Billy Virgil Gann.
Roxane is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Don Gann; her father, Dennis Clark; mother-in-law, Lorene Gann; brother, Jerry Ray and wife, Debbie, and their daughter, Adeline Clark; her daughter, Kayla and husband, Derrick Houck; her son, Jeremy and wife Sarah Gann; her grandchildren, Mylah Houck, Jordan, Fielding, and Jenson Gann; her brother-in-laws, Virgil Gann, Donald and wife Vicki Gann, and Barry and wife, Kay Gann.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.