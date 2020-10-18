Roy HendersonOct. 18, 1944 - Oct. 14, 2020Roy Henderson, 75, of Hewitt, Texas, passed away on October 14, 2020. A honorary military graveside service will be at 12:01 p.m., October 20, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m, October 19, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, Texas 76712.Mr. Henderson was born October 18, 1944, in Moody, Texas. He was the son of the late Leonard Sr. and Vera Robinson Henderson. Mr. Henderson graduated from Moody High School in May of 1965. He joined the Army on June 30, 1965, and served faithfully 23 years and one day. He retired from the Army on July 1, 1988. Mr. Henderson received many decorations: National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Driver Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4) and NCO Professional Development Ribbon.Roy Henderson retired from the VA after 16 ½ years in 2003. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 14 years.On December 6, 1968, Roy married a Wacoan by the name of Verdie Mae Mathews.A brother, Joe L. Henderson, preceded him in death.Survivors include his wife of 51 years and 10 months; daughters, Tarra Henderson of Waco, Texas, Jessica Odom of Alabama and Ashlee Henderson Leaks (Lafayette) of Hewitt, Texas; son, Royce Henderson (Kimberly) of Lorena, Texas; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Nellie Henderson of Dallas, Sallie Chappell of Cedar Park and Bobby Thompson (Chester) of Temple, Texas; two brothers, Leonard Jr., of Dallas, Texas and Andrew Henderson (Bennie) of McGregor, Texas; the love of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Special thanks to Dr. Edward Cooney my PCP for more than 25 years and Texas Home Health Hospice Service.