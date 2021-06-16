Roy Austin Roberts
October 5, 1933 - June 10, 2021
Roy Austin Roberts passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Roy was born October 5, 1933, in Tunnel Hill, Georgia, to Lloyd Austin Roberts and Polly Roberts. He was an only child and cherished by his parents. Roy received his undergraduate degree from Georgia Tech and his master's degree from Texas A&M. He married his high school sweetheart, Bennie Roberts, in 1955 and they were blessed with two sons, Mark and Bruce. Roy joined the United States Army in 1956 and retired in 1976 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His tour of duty included time served in Germany, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia. After retiring, he worked for Brazos River Authority for 22 years, in Alvin and Waco, Texas.
Roy was a loving son, husband, and father and a committed deacon at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. One of his greatest joys was serving as a mentor to college students, many of whom have stayed in touch as they married, had children, and even grandchildren. Roy and Bennie served many meals to students and their families, and even hosted them as a bed and breakfast after they graduated, when they returned for Baylor events.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Bruce.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Bennie; son, Mark; and wife, Victory.
Memorials can be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church or the agency of your choosing.
