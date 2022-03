Roy Toten Sr.Oct. 18, 1944 - Dec. 16, 2021Roy Leon Toten Sr. passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021.Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Please sign the online guestbook at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com