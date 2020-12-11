Royce L. Duty
Feb. 26, 1936 - August 21, 2020
Royce L. Duty, 84, of Woodway, died at her home. She was born in Montague, TX, and grew up in Wichita Falls, TX. The family held a private gravesite service in September in Burkburnett, TX. She married Robert Duty, August 17, 1958, in Wichita Falls. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2000. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Dianna (Duty) de Cordoba.
Surviving are her son, David Duty, Ph.D., Norman, OK; granddaughter, Jessica (Corey) Neuroth, Ft. Collins, CO; and three great-grandsons, Ryker, Maverick, and Easton Neuroth, Ft. Collins. Also, surviving are dear friends, Karin Hunt, Bloomington, IL; Angie Garcia; Dolores Costilla, and Makayla Cruz, all of Waco.
The family would like to thank Interim Hospice Care for the loving concern shown to Royce, especially her nurse, Sarah Darst, and her chaplain, the Rev. Kara Leslie.
She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 555 South University Blvd., Norman, OK 73069, and to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.