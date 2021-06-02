Rubie Mae SeniorAugust 21, 1931 - May 31, 2021It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruby Mae Allen Senior on May 31, 2021. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Connally Compton.Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at Rosemound Cemetery.Rubie was born August 21, 1931, and was 89 years old at the time of her passing. She was born to Charles and Ethyl Allen of Golinda on their family farm. Rubie graduated from Chilton High school as Valedictorian of her class in 1949. Rubie and Joe Senior were wed in February of 1956, and had three sons during their 60 year marriage. Rubie was a faithful and devout member of her church through her life, and made sure everyone she met felt the love of God. Rubie had an open door policy in her home that was unmatched. She never met a stranger as everyone she met quickly became a friend. She was the owner of Country Crafts where she worked alongside her husband, sister, and brother-in-law selling crafts and delicious desserts to the community.She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Knowing that she will be reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her and her Lord brings us great comfort and peace during this time.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; sister, Elizabeth Ann; and son, Kenneth.She is survived by sons, Richard and Charles; granddaughters, Ashlie, husband, Tony Cooke, Stephanie, Kelsey, husband, Ryan Killough; grandsons, Wesley, Tyler, Zachary, Elijah; and great-grandsons, Anthony, Landon, Cooper, Dean; and brother-in-law, Gary Koerth.