Ruby Gravitt TurnerJuly 5, 1926 - October 22, 2020Ruby Lee (Statham) Gravitt Turner, 94, of Mount Calm, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 26, at First Baptist Church of Mount Calm with interment to follow at Mount Calm Old Town Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, at the church before the services.