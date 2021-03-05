Russell Wallis, Sr.
Sept. 2, 1928 - Feb. 24, 2021
On February 24, 2021, Russell Allen Wallis, Sr., 92, passed away at Living Springs Village Memory Care in Waco, Texas, with his daughter by his side.
Born September 2, 1928, in Cameron, Texas, he married Pauline Malone in 1949. They had two children, Paulette and Russell Allen Wallis, Jr. The family spent some time living in California but resided mostly in Texas. Russell worked for Monsanto in Texas City, retiring as a Maintenance Supervisor in 1983. He and Pauline moved to the Waco area where he pursued a second career in building and construction, eventually building them a home in Lorena that often hosted large gatherings of family and friends.
Russell loved reading and watching old Westerns, hunting, listening to country music, and doting on his grandchildren. After Pauline's death in 1993, he returned to Cameron, and spent many Friday nights cheering on his alma mater, Yoe High School's football team.
He later met Lou Templin and they married in a small ceremony on Valentine's Day, 1998. Russell was generous with both his time and treasure, often stepping up to lay carpet or fix a fence for a neighbor. He also took up candle making and could be seen almost everyday raking the leaves in his yard. Known for his riling humor, even as the dementia set in, Russell joked with nurses and other residents, always sharing a smile and a wink.
Russell was preceded in death by Pauline Wallis, his wife of 45 years; and his wife of 21 years, Lou Templin.
Russell is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Paulette and Larry Pendley of Waco; and his son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Jodi Wallis of Carlsbad, California. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lance, Travis, and Natalie Pendley, and Jana and Eric Wallis; as well as stepchildren, Larry Ingram, Mike and Melinda Ingram, and Debbie and Chris Johnston; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews of Cameron, Cliff Cryer, Jenny White, Bo Cryer and their families.
He will be greatly missed, but adoringly remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and friend.
A celebration of his life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 6, in Cameron at the Cameron Country Club, 1901 East 21st, Cameron, Texas 76750. A family graveside burial will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer's Association
. 710 North 64th Street, Waco TX 76710
We would like to extend special thanks to the employees at Living Springs Village Memory Care and Bluebonnet Hospice of Waco.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.