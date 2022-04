Ruth RomanNovember 28, 1945 - September 25, 2021Ruth Roman, 75, of Waco, was born on November 28, 1945 and passed away September 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benito Martinez Sr. and Antonia M. Rodriguez; brothers, Adolfo, Benito Jr., Sam Martinez; and sister, Rebecca Vazquez. She is survived by significant other, Rito Larez; son, Ben Roman and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Mia NY'ree, Darian, Ben Jr., Deven, Hailey Roman and Cristal Valdez; and two great-grandchildren. Sister, Alice Duron and her husband, Margarito; and brothers, Rueben Martinez and his wife, Josefina, and Carlos Martinez.Memorial services to be announced at a future date.