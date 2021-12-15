Ruth Ann TorgersonAug. 25, 1929 - Dec. 13, 2021Ruth Ann Davison Torgerson, 92, formerly of Marlin, Texas, died December 13, 2021, in Waco, Texas.Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Marlin, Texas, with Pastor Stuart Sanders officiating. Private family burial will be at Waite Cemetery in Reagan, Texas. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, Marlin.Mrs. Torgerson was born August 25, 1929, in Marlin to parents Ruth Thomas Davison and Hugh Tankersley Davison. She graduated from Reagan High School in 1947 and graduated from North Texas State University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Music degree. At North Texas, she was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, Zeta Pi Gamma, Chapel choir and the Grand Chorus. In 1967, she received a Master's of Education from Baylor University.She married Henry Truett Torgerson of Beeville, Texas on June 24, 1950, at the Reagan Baptist Church. Her husband preceded her in death in March 2009.She was a member of First Baptist Church of Marlin and taught pre-school Sunday school for over fifty years. She was a choir member and a member of Women's Missionary Union. She taught school for 25 years and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, and The Learners Club. Mrs. Torgerson supported the Reagan Homecoming association and the Marlin Main Street Project. She enjoyed working for her communities.Survivors include daughter, Carolyn (Keith) Hiatt of Greensboro, NC; son, Don (Audrey) Torgerson of Wickenburg, AZ; and daughter, Janet (Shane) Sanders of Crawford, Texas.Her grandchildren are Matthew (Lindsey) Hiatt, Andrew Hiatt, Stuart (Anna) Sanders, Daniel (April) Sanders, Susannah (Will) Gullette, Kim (Jeff) Cruecen, Michelle (Keith) Tucker, Richard (Martha) Claypoole and twelve great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Baptist Church, Marlin, Texas, or Waite Cemetery, Reagan, Texas, at 4236 FM 413, Marlin, Texas 76661.