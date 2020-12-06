Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Ryan David Roland Duty
1973 - 2020
BORN
1973
DIED
2020
Ryan David Roland Duty

Nov. 27, 1973 - Nov. 23, 2020

Ryan David Roland Duty cascaded into life on November 27, 1973. Through a series of varied calculated and serendipitous events, he quickly bloomed into a renaissance man and veritable treasure that any person would have been blessed to meet. It is this storyteller's assignment to tell you those events now.

Ryan's penchant for leadership and personal fortitude flourished as an Eagle Scout. He went to Philmont twice and the National Boy Scout Jamboree. He was Senior Patrol Leader for many terms, member of the Order of the Arrow, and held several other offices in the Leadership Patrol. Little did he know how much the rugged, unforgiving terrain of Scout Camp would prepare him for the journey that laid before him.

While at Waco High, Ryan was chosen to be a member of a congressional study abroad program in Japan and the next year went on a study trip to Paris. He played in the jazz band and fulfilled the role of drum major. In 1992, mind and heart ablaze, he wandered down the interstate to UT where he studied linguistics, eventually becoming fluent in seven languages. Then, in 1996, he hopped a jet plane to New York City and found a happy nest in Brooklyn where he spent what we can only assume were the most magical years of his life. New York will do that to most people.

Ryan was a graphic designer by trade, and he shared those talents with Tommy Hilfiger and other black tie, A-list, NYC based companies. At the end of his life, he owned his own design company, On Duty Designs. He departed the earth by way of St. Louis, near his brother, Kevin, and nieces, Suzette and Sage.

Ryan loved dancing and riding his scooter. He loved the sounds of a big city and the power of languages. He loved to create art. What began in a small place, traversed many thousands of miles and even more souls, and settled as solemnly as a dove in St. Louis was a story — the story of Ryan David Roland Duty. He alighted the train we all share for his final destination on November 23, 2020, four days shy of his 47th birthday.

Herman Hesse writes, "But every man is more than just himself; he also represents the unique, the very special and always significant and remarkable point at which the world's phenomena intersect, only once in this way and never again."

Ryan was as human as he was magical, and knowing him meant seeing a part of all humanity's struggle and triumph. He was a brother, a son, an uncle, and a friend. His story can still be heard in Manhattan traffic, in the notes of your favorite song, and in the laughter of those who loved him.

We will surely see him again when our own train leaves this station.

Ryan left behind his mother, Joanne and stepfather, Bill Hutka; father, Roland Duty and stepmother, Mary; brothers and sisters, Kevin Duty, Justin Duty, Susan Duty, Caleb Duty, Faith Duty and Hope Duty; nieces and nephews, Suzette and Sage Duty, Declan, Jonah and Piper Duty, Ava Duty, and Forrest Duty.

In this age of Covid-19, the family has chosen a private ceremony with a public memorial in the spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to support the work of Covenant House Texas, 1111 Lovett Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77006.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Pat Stone
December 5, 2020
I worked with Ryan briefly in Temple, TX. I always enjoyed chatting with him! He had such a positive and kind demeanor.
Christine Fletcher
December 5, 2020
Ryan was such a valuable asset to Troop 308 . He was a dynamic leader and a giver. Please accept our condolences and know that our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Cheri and Dan Coulon
December 5, 2020
My experience with Ryan was similar to that previously expressed here quite well by Kirk Lockhart. I got my Eagle around the same time, and Ryan was at my side for nearly all of my Scouting experiences in Troop 308. I can still hear his trumpeting "AH-HA" laugh to this day, and will always appreciate the key role he played in my life and in the Scouting experience. Eagle is the highest honor one can achieve in Scouts; I'm highly honored to have shared that experience with someone as amazing as Ryan. Rest easy old friend.
Michael Coulon
December 4, 2020
I was in Troop 308 with Ryan, and we were in the same patrol nearly the whole time I was in Scouts. We went on too many campouts to count, several weeks at Camp Tahuaya, Order of the Arrow induction, the Arkansas big trip, and one 50 mile trek at Philmont Scout Ranch. We got our Eagle Scout awards together. I am saddened to hear of his loss. I cherish all of our childhood memories together. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the entire family and to all of his extended family and friends.
Kirk Lockhart
December 4, 2020
I worked with Ryan at the Temple Telegram. He and I worked together as graphic designers, but more than that we became best friends. He meant the world to me and his life was precious. He reminded us of this when he miraculously survived falling from a 3-story balcony, was falsely reported dead from a car accident on his way to work and every day he lit up my life with his presence. We spent weekdays and some weekends together making so many memories. We shared life´s stories and our trials. I was there for him when he shattered every bone in his leg and he was there for me when I came home from the hospital without my newborn preemie because he had to stay another month. Ryan was incredible and his memory will live forever with me. I loved him dearly.
Windy Clements
December 4, 2020