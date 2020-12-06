Ryan David Roland Duty



Nov. 27, 1973 - Nov. 23, 2020



Ryan David Roland Duty cascaded into life on November 27, 1973. Through a series of varied calculated and serendipitous events, he quickly bloomed into a renaissance man and veritable treasure that any person would have been blessed to meet. It is this storyteller's assignment to tell you those events now.



Ryan's penchant for leadership and personal fortitude flourished as an Eagle Scout. He went to Philmont twice and the National Boy Scout Jamboree. He was Senior Patrol Leader for many terms, member of the Order of the Arrow, and held several other offices in the Leadership Patrol. Little did he know how much the rugged, unforgiving terrain of Scout Camp would prepare him for the journey that laid before him.



While at Waco High, Ryan was chosen to be a member of a congressional study abroad program in Japan and the next year went on a study trip to Paris. He played in the jazz band and fulfilled the role of drum major. In 1992, mind and heart ablaze, he wandered down the interstate to UT where he studied linguistics, eventually becoming fluent in seven languages. Then, in 1996, he hopped a jet plane to New York City and found a happy nest in Brooklyn where he spent what we can only assume were the most magical years of his life. New York will do that to most people.



Ryan was a graphic designer by trade, and he shared those talents with Tommy Hilfiger and other black tie, A-list, NYC based companies. At the end of his life, he owned his own design company, On Duty Designs. He departed the earth by way of St. Louis, near his brother, Kevin, and nieces, Suzette and Sage.



Ryan loved dancing and riding his scooter. He loved the sounds of a big city and the power of languages. He loved to create art. What began in a small place, traversed many thousands of miles and even more souls, and settled as solemnly as a dove in St. Louis was a story — the story of Ryan David Roland Duty. He alighted the train we all share for his final destination on November 23, 2020, four days shy of his 47th birthday.



Herman Hesse writes, "But every man is more than just himself; he also represents the unique, the very special and always significant and remarkable point at which the world's phenomena intersect, only once in this way and never again."



Ryan was as human as he was magical, and knowing him meant seeing a part of all humanity's struggle and triumph. He was a brother, a son, an uncle, and a friend. His story can still be heard in Manhattan traffic, in the notes of your favorite song, and in the laughter of those who loved him.



We will surely see him again when our own train leaves this station.



Ryan left behind his mother, Joanne and stepfather, Bill Hutka; father, Roland Duty and stepmother, Mary; brothers and sisters, Kevin Duty, Justin Duty, Susan Duty, Caleb Duty, Faith Duty and Hope Duty; nieces and nephews, Suzette and Sage Duty, Declan, Jonah and Piper Duty, Ava Duty, and Forrest Duty.



In this age of Covid-19, the family has chosen a private ceremony with a public memorial in the spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to support the work of Covenant House Texas, 1111 Lovett Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77006.



