I went to school with Sagely. We graduated from China Spring the same year. I recall that he was a nice sensitive young man. I am not surprised that he grew to be a good husband, father and grandfather. May he rest in peace and my sincere condolences to his family. With fond memories of my classmate, Dolores (Doe) Yanez Gonzales

Dolores Yanez Gonzales January 9, 2022