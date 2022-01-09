Sagely O. Crosslin, Jr.
July 13, 1942 - Jan. 6, 2022
Sagely O. Crosslin Jr., 79, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco with Pastor Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, at the funeral home.
"Sage" was born on July 13, 1942, in Waco, Texas, to Sagley O. Crosslin Sr. and Thelma B. Adair. The family lived in the Waco area. Sage attended Waco area schools, graduating from China Spring in 1961. He began his career with AT&T (SBC) in 1964, retiring in 2000. He worked many positions from repairman, installer, and finally communication technician. After retirement, he enjoyed wood working in his shop. He loved coaching Robinson Little League, HOT Soccer, following Robinson Rockets and the Pride of Blue Band. He loved his Baylor Bears. Sage married Sandra Luedke on February 1, 1969. He had four children who he loved unconditionally. Craig Parrish of Arlington, Troy Crosslin, and wife, Jennifer, of Robinson, Tadd Crosslin, and wife, Courtney, of Mansfield, Trish Wietzikoski, and husband, Jordan, of Groesbeck. He and Sandra were together at any event that involved their children or grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time fishing at Lake Limestone and traveling with family and friends. He talked about those memories and of the places he visited often. He loved playing golf with his buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sagley O. Crosslin Sr. and Thelma B. Adair; his sisters, Shirley Bowers and brother-in-law, Steve, Barbara Lackey, and brother-in-law, Lonnie.
Sage is survived by wife, Sandra; and their children; grandchildren, Morgan, Taylor, and Collin Crosslin of Robinson, Blake and Cody Crosslin of Mansfield, Kylee and Addyson Wietzikoski of Groesbeck, Emma and Jenna Parrish of Arlington; brother, Ronald Crosslin and wife, Gail, of Robinson; brother-in-law, Gordon, and wife, Sallie, of San Antonio; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Renew Peru School Fund, 6509 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.