Dr. Sam Houston
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Hwy.
Hillsboro, TX
Dr. Sam Houston

March 12, 1932 - March 23, 2021

Dr. Sam Houston, 89, of Hillsboro, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 29, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with Pastor Rob Rolison officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at the funeral home.

He was born in Ima, New Mexico. He graduated Salutatorian of his Magazine, Arkansas, high school class. He joined the U.S. Navy on January 19, 1951, and served in Japan. After completing his military service, Sam earned his bachelor's degree from East Texas Baptist University, in Marshall, Texas. He attended seminary in Louisiana earning his Master's and Doctor of Ministry degrees. He pastored several churches as a bi-vocational pastor for 67 years. He retired from his last position as pastor of Woodrow Baptist Church in Covington, Texas, after 30 years. He also worked as president of rural electric cooperatives.

Sam was married to Winnie Houston of Marshall, Texas, 1956 to 1980, and they had five children, Paul, Phillip, John, Mandy, and Rachel. Sam married Carol in 1981 and they moved to Texas, 1982, with children, Julie and Matt Burger. Sam had ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was a chaplain of the Boy Scouts for 12 national jamborees and two world jamborees. He had been with the Boy Scouts since 1941. Sam was just awarded his 80 years of service recognition pin. Recipient of the National Duty of God Award in 2018, Houston also received the Distinguished Eagle Scout, the Silver Beaver and the Silver Good Shepard Awards.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; one brother; sons, John Mark Houston, Paul Houston, and Phillip Houston; and his wife, Carol. He is survived by his daughter, Mandy Knuckols and husband, Mike; daughter, Rachel Born and husband, Brandon; stepdaughter, Julie Morris; stepson, Matt Burger and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Colton Knuckols and wife, Anna, Mallory Collier and husband, Rusty, Taylor Houston, Brooke Kuykendall and husband, Calvin, Brandi Mabry, Nikkalas and Jayla Morris, and Joshlyn Burger; and his great-grandchildren.

The family request memorials to be made to the Woodrow Baptist Church Building Fund, 116 FM 2488, Covington, TX 76636. Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, TX
Mar
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I did not know Sam for very long, but was blessed to know him. What a special sweet man. I know his broken heart over Carol's passing has been healed and he has been reunited with her. I am praying for your family during this very difficult time.
Angela Crow Jones
March 28, 2021
