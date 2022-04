Sammy MartonNov. 8, 1962 - March 31, 2022Samoila "Sammy" Marton, 59, of Axtell, Texas, was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, March 31, 2022. A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway. A Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Axtell Cemetery.