Samuel Edward Allison
October 19, 1939 - January 10, 2022
Samuel Edward Allison died peacefully at home on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was 82. Sam was born in Corsicana, Texas, the younger son of O.W. (Dee) Allison and Alice Inez Allison, née Grayson. After a brief stay in Corsicana, the family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where young "Sammy" grew up hunting, fishing, and playing blocking back for the vaunted Wichita Falls High School Coyotes. His mother envisioned Sam as a future Baptist Church choir director and encouraged him to study music at Midwestern State University. But Sam set his sights on the University of Texas, where he enrolled in 1958.
At the University of Texas, Sam excelled in economics and business classes, became a vociferous Longhorn football supporter, joined a fraternity, and met the love of his life, Sharon Wilson of Trinity, Texas. Sam and Sharon were married in 1963, shortly after Sam earned both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics. The couple then moved to Houston where Sam began his career in banking. After a move to Dallas, Sam and Sharon laid down roots in Waco, Texas, in 1970.
In Waco, Sam's entrepreneurial spirit flourished. Possessed of a keen business acumen, Sam and his partner built a prosperous toy importing company. Sam later bought Texas Meter and Device Company and grew it into a thriving international business. After selling that business, Sam partnered with two University of Texas fraternity brothers to own and operate Wendy's restaurant franchises throughout Central Texas.
Beneath his hard-nosed businessman exterior, Sam possessed an infectious sense of humor, a gift for storytelling, and a seemingly endless collection of witticisms. To hear Sam tell it, no one was ever just nervous; instead, they were "as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs." His affable manner opened the door to many long and treasured friendships. Sam had a real zest for life. He was an avid reader, a decent golfer, a fine angler, and a prolific world traveler. He and Sharon traveled to six continents. Along the way, they fly-fished the Amazon and the streams of Colorado, New Zealand, and Alaska, landed bonefish, snappers and permits on the Belize Barrier Reef, and reeled in catfish and bass at their farm in Elm Mott, Texas. They loved attending the annual Sun Valley writers' conference. They scuba dived throughout the Caribbean Sea and along Australia's Great Barrier Reef. They took photo safaris in Kenya and South Africa. And they shared many other adventures at home and around the world.
Above all, Sam adored his family. And they adored him. Known to his grandchildren as Pop Pop, he regaled them with his stories and cheered them on in their life pursuits. He particularly loved family beach vacations filled with fishing adventures (and mishaps), games of dominoes, music, storytelling, and playful banter.
Sam gave back to his community too. He served on the boards of The Waco Foundation, the Central Texas Blood Bank, Ridgewood Country Club, and World Neighbors. At St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Sam was a Vestry member, treasurer, and investment committee member. He supported and raised funds for the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation and many other charitable causes.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, O.W. (Dee) Allison and Alice Inez Grayson Allison; his brother, James Allison, M.D.; and his brother-in-law, the Hon. Charles Nesbitt Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon Wilson Allison; his daughter, Elizabeth Allison Florence and husband, Kirk, of Dallas, Texas; his son, Samuel Wilson Allison, and wife, Lexie, of Crawford, Texas; his grandchildren, Wilson Buchanan Florence, Samuel Patrick Florence, Grayson Anne Allison, Katherine Alaine Houser, and Kendall Brooke Houser; and his loyal Aussie doodle, Kelly.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to caregiver, Daniel Gradinaru, for his compassion, patience, dedication, and good cheer.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, January 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. Following a private burial at Oakwood Cemetery, a memorial service and reception celebrating Sam's life will be held in the courtyard at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave., on Friday, January 21, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sam's memory to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation (www.myotonic.org
), The Waco Foundation (www.wacofoundation.org
), or St. Paul's Episcopal Church (www.stpaulswaco.org
).
Arrangements are by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. The family invites you to sign the guestbook and leave a remembrance at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2022.