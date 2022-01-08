Samuel Garcia Sr.



December 20, 1944 - January 6, 2022



Samuel Garcia Sr., 77, of Rosebud, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, at Primera Iglesia Betel Church in Rosebud. Rev. Raul Velasquez will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.



Mr. Garcia was born December 20, 1944, in Raymondville, to Venancio and Sarah Velasquez Lugo. He lived in Rosebud most of this life. He married Olivia Padilla on July 13, 1963. He attended Truett Seminary in Waco. He worked as a truck driver and pastored several churches in the Rosebud area.



He is survived by his wife, Olivia Garcia, of Rosebud; two sons, Samuel Garcia Jr. of Rosebud and Jeremiah Garcia and wife, Dee Ann, of Burleson; one brother, Robert Lugo and wife, Billie, of Waco; one sister, Irma Jimenez and husband, Wallace, of Temple; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.