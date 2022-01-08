Menu
Samuel Garcia Sr.
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home - Rosebud
111 South 2nd St.
Rosebud, TX
Samuel Garcia Sr.

December 20, 1944 - January 6, 2022

Samuel Garcia Sr., 77, of Rosebud, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, at Primera Iglesia Betel Church in Rosebud. Rev. Raul Velasquez will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.

Mr. Garcia was born December 20, 1944, in Raymondville, to Venancio and Sarah Velasquez Lugo. He lived in Rosebud most of this life. He married Olivia Padilla on July 13, 1963. He attended Truett Seminary in Waco. He worked as a truck driver and pastored several churches in the Rosebud area.

He is survived by his wife, Olivia Garcia, of Rosebud; two sons, Samuel Garcia Jr. of Rosebud and Jeremiah Garcia and wife, Dee Ann, of Burleson; one brother, Robert Lugo and wife, Billie, of Waco; one sister, Irma Jimenez and husband, Wallace, of Temple; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home - Rosebud
111 South 2nd St., Rosebud, TX
Jan
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Primera Iglesia Betel Church
Rosebud, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home - Rosebud
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
