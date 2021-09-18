Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel E. McClendon
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Samuel E. McClendon

Sept. 7, 1935 - Sept. 14, 2021

Sam McClendon, 86, of Waco, passed away on September 14, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, at the Waco Memorial Park Chapel located at 6623 South Interstate 35, Waco, Texas 76706. There will be a visitation in the Chapel following the service.

Sam was born in San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from high school there. He then attended the University of Texas in Austin where he met the love of his life, Donna Peoples. Sam graduated from Texas in 1958 with degree in mechanical engineering. Donna and Sam married that same year and moved to Waco in 1959, when Sam took an engineering position with Hercules Corporation in McGregor, Texas, from which he retired in the year 2000.

During their years together, Sam and Donna traveled extensively all over the world. But one of their favorite places was Red River, New Mexico, where they owned a condominium alongside a beautiful stream. They spent many happy days there until, sadly, Donna passed away in 2012.

Sam was a kind and gentle soul who was generous with his smiles, his laughter and his money. He saw beauty in nature and in people and captured it through his photography. There was a calmness about him that made those around him feel at peace.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; and his sister-in-law, Ola McClendon. He is survived by his brother, Jim McClendon of Temple, Texas; and his nephews, Mark McClendon of Glendale, Arizona, and Marvin McClendon of Oakwood, Georgia.

Memorials may be made to the Waco Foundation, the Texas Rangers Association, Central Texas Senior Ministries, and the Humane Society of Central Texas.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel
6623 I-35, Waco, TX
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Long time work partner. Lots of new, advance technology development were made by our airbreathing propulsion team.
William Miller
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results