Samuel M. Zuniga
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Samuel M. Zuniga

June 14, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2020

Samuel Martinez Zuniga, 84, of Waco, Texas, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Due to Covid–19 restrictions, the family will have private family funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Emmanuel Roldan officiating, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., December 9, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All Covid–19 restrictions will be observed.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Dec
9
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.