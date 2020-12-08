Samuel M. Zuniga
June 14, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2020
Samuel Martinez Zuniga, 84, of Waco, Texas, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Due to Covid–19 restrictions, the family will have private family funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Emmanuel Roldan officiating, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., December 9, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All Covid–19 restrictions will be observed.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.