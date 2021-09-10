Samuella "Sammye" Stone
Sept. 24, 1940 - August 24, 2021
Samuella "Sammye" Nutt Stone of San Angelo passed away on August 24, 2021, after an extended struggle with Covid-19. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 3, at Harper Funeral Home and a private family graveside service will take place on Saturday at Fairmont Cemetery. Please be considerate of those who may be immunocompromised or are otherwise unable to be vaccinated.
Sammye was born September 24, 1940, in San Angelo, to Happle and Mozelle (Henderson) Nutt and continued a lineage descended from Sam Houston. The family operated ranches in Concho and Upton County and her mother continued to do so after Happle's death in 1942. Sammye was a 1958 graduate of San Angelo Central High School where she was a Tex-Ann and Homecoming Duchess before proceeding to Texas Tech University. She married David Stone in 1959 and though the marriage did not endure it produced two beautiful daughters. She worked for Mitsubishi in San Angelo for several years and eventually relocated for a time to Arizona with her daughters.
Sammye returned to Texas and in 1975 took over the management of the family ranches. She was an innovative and respected producer successfully managing extensive sheep, goat, and cow/calf operations for several decades. She was recognized with feature articles in Texas Highways, Texas Weekly, and San Angelo magazines and was the Concho SWCD Conservation Rancher of the year in 1997. The Stone 3 Oaks Ranch in Concho County, with origins in 1883, received the Texas Family Ranch Heritage Award for continuous operation by the same family for 100 years.
Ms. Stone was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Tomarra Stone of San Angelo and Tracy Stone Morrison of Crawford; and her grandsons who were her 3 Oaks, Samuel Morrison of Waco, Hap Morrison of China Spring, and Jake Morrison of Eden. In addition, Sammye was also a surrogate parent and grandparent to Darcy King of San Angelo and her children, Caleb, Magen, Joshua, Elizabeth, Sammye, and Michelle.
Sammye was a lover of the arts and was very involved in advancing San Angelo cultural life over the years. She adopted numerous shelter pets throughout her life and was a passionate advocate for the humane treatment of pets, working animals, and livestock. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to local cultural arts or animal welfare organizations.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2021.