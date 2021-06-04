Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra D. Ashley
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX
Sandra D. Ashley

Oct. 20, 1946 - June 2, 2021

Sandra D Ashley, 74, of Weatherford, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born October 20, 1946, in Independence, Kansas, to Clemen E. and Dorthey Hart Sweeney. Sandra was later adopted by Elmo Boulanger and was raised in Dewey, Oklahoma. She married Johnny R. Ashley on September 23, 1978, and resided in Waco for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemen Sweeney and Elmo and Dorthey Boulanger; husband, Johnny Ashley; and her son, William (Billy) Lucas. Sandra is survived by her sons, James D Lucas and wife, Lisa, of Melissa, John Ashley, Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Academy, and Benjamin C. Lucas and wife, Shari, of Weatherford; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hilltop Park Care Center and Envoy Hospice for the exceptional care given to Sandra.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N Elm St, Weatherford, Texas 76086. A graveside committal service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, in Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35, Robinson, TX 76706.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St, Weatherford, TX
Jun
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South Interstate 35, Robinson, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are sorry to learn of Sandy passing. I knew her from Dewey, Ok as well as in the Ashley family in Waco. Our condolences to the family.
Pam Lyda Cook and Stan Cook
Family
July 13, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sandra was a warm and loving person. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Carolyn Power Perlstein
Friend
June 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Pat Dooley
Friend
June 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I was blessed to know her.
Jenny Arnold
Family
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results