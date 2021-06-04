Sandra D. Ashley



Oct. 20, 1946 - June 2, 2021



Sandra D Ashley, 74, of Weatherford, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born October 20, 1946, in Independence, Kansas, to Clemen E. and Dorthey Hart Sweeney. Sandra was later adopted by Elmo Boulanger and was raised in Dewey, Oklahoma. She married Johnny R. Ashley on September 23, 1978, and resided in Waco for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemen Sweeney and Elmo and Dorthey Boulanger; husband, Johnny Ashley; and her son, William (Billy) Lucas. Sandra is survived by her sons, James D Lucas and wife, Lisa, of Melissa, John Ashley, Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Academy, and Benjamin C. Lucas and wife, Shari, of Weatherford; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hilltop Park Care Center and Envoy Hospice for the exceptional care given to Sandra.



A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N Elm St, Weatherford, Texas 76086. A graveside committal service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, in Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35, Robinson, TX 76706.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.