Sandra Priest
Oct. 4, 1944 - March 8, 2021
Sandra Loy Underwood Priest was born on October 4, 1944, and passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, OakCrest Funeral Home with Dr. Wes Eades officiating. COVID precautions, masks and social distancing will be observed.
Sandra was the daughter of Loyde and Frances Underwood. She was born and raised in Waco, graduated from Waco High in '63 and attended Baylor University. While there, she met her husband of 55 years, Larry Priest who was in navigation training at James Connally Air Force base at TSTC in Waco. Sandra's biggest joy was her family and friends, but she especially lived for her role as wife, mother, and grandmother.
Sandra spent much of her time journaling and writing. After the birth of her grandchildren, Emily and Katie, she wrote a book, "A Picture for Your Heart", based on these journals, which she dedicated to her family and friends. Writing was not only her hobby, but her passion and she loved writing letters and notes to her loved ones. While her kids and grandkids were in college, they all looked forward to receiving weekly "real mail" from their Nana. Sandra was a strong Christian and a led a life that she hoped to leave as a legacy.
Sandra worked outside the home and was known for her numerous and varied jobs. She loved her work, where she met some of her very best friends. She worked as a Program Director at First United Methodist Church where she started bible studies that still continue today. During that time she was also Program Chair for the Women's Ministry Program. She also spent many years as Director of Respite and Case Manager of Legal Programs for the Elderly through the local MHMR. Before her retirement, she was the Marketing Director at Interim Home Care. There, she started the Health Services network which is still an active program in McLennan County.
Sandra enjoyed speaking and leading programs at Central Christian Church and also served as a deaconess.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children: daughter, Amanda Priest Vieregg, son, Michael Priest and wife, Susan; granddaughters, Emily Loy Vieregg and Katherine Brooke Vieregg; brother, Don Underwood and wife, Wendy; nephew, Matthew Underwood, and many extended family and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2021.