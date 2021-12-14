Sandra Tidmore
Oct. 18, 1941 - Dec. 10, 2021
Sandra Tidmore, 80, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., December 14, at First Baptist Church of Waco, with Johnny Dickerson, Sandra's son-in-law, officiating.
Sandra is the daughter of William Edward Creech and Lexie Lou Parker Creech. She was born on October 18, 1941, in Longview, Texas. She started school in Merryville, Louisiana, then moved to Denver City, Texas, while in the fourth grade. She graduated from Denver City High School in 1959. She attended Hardin Simmons University, where she met Eugene Tidmore within her first few days on campus. They were married on June 4, 1960, in Denver City.
Sandra worked in several positions in Christian education at Western Heights Baptist Church and the Waco Regional Baptist Association. Her specialty was children's ministry, holding leadership positions in vacation Bible schools and Bible drill. She was a conference and training leader for Sunday School teachers across the state of Texas and other states. She retired in 1994 and became a substitute teacher in Midway ISD. She was a frequent volunteer at the Gospel Café and Agape Meal ministries at First Baptist Church of Waco. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, painting, crafts, camping, and being a special grandmother to her eight grandchildren. She was frequently involved in her children's activities from being a Blue Bird leader during her daughter's elementary years to becoming a crew member for multiple 100-mile races run by her sons. She was an avid fan of Baylor women's basketball for several years. Wherever she lived—Denver City, Abilene, Stillwater, Lubbock, or Waco—she was an active member of a local Baptist church.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Creech.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Tidmore; her son, Brian Tidmore, and wife, Rhonda; her daughter, Jeanette Dickerson, and husband, Johnny Dickerson; her son, Paul Tidmore, and wife, Ginger; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Creech; her sister, Margaret Killian; and her brother, Ronnie Creech.
Memorials may be made in memory of Sandra to Gospel Cafe, First Baptist Church of Waco, or a favorite charity
