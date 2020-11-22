Menu
Sandra Turk
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Sandra Turk

July 27, 1941 - Nov. 19, 2020

Sandra Jeanne Turk, 79, of Lorena, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave., Waco with Rev. Joseph Geleney officiating. A private family burial will immediately follow. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I´m truly sorry for the loss your sweet mother and my dear sweet neighbor. I truly miss her. May she Rest In Peace and rejoice with her loved ones in heaven. My prayers are with her family through this difficult time. Love and prayers.
Sharon Fontenot
November 22, 2020