Santos Tito Lopez
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Santos Tito Lopez

Nov. 25, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2020

Santos "Tito" Lopez, 74, of Waco, earned her wings and began her lifelong dance in heaven on December 16, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. The service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook Page. Limited seating, social distancing, temperature checks, and facial covering will be required.

Santos was one of nine children born and raised in Waco by her parents, Regina and John Lopez.

She was a passionate and involved member of both the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the VFW, where you could often find her dancing on the dance floor or playing three to four Bingo cards at once (like the pro she was). She loved big, laughed a lot, and was known for her fiery sass! In her younger years, her morning routine would consists of coffee and "chisme" with all of her siblings. The time she spent with her family was held close to her heart.

She raised two children, Regina Chapa and John Lopez, which she loved dearly. In September of 1995, she married the love of her life Joe Manuel Lopez Jr. They went on to spend many years together traveling to her favorite places like Las Vegas and Oklahoma, trying her luck on the slot machines.

Tito's love for her siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends was greatly known to everyone she spoke to. She loved and lived for her family.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers. A special thanks to the Ascension Providence medical staff and Providence Hospice staff.

You may leave a message, sign the Guest Book and watch her Memorial Video at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just heard about our friend passing, we are deeply hurt to hear this. We will always have her in our hearts as our friend and sister. She is now with her mom and friends she love to hang out with Sarah Rendon, and Janie Ayala. May she R.I.P., love you always my friend from Pearl & Mildred.
Mildred Montalvo
Friend
February 1, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers to the family.
Charlie Lugo, III
December 19, 2020
My Condolences for your loss of Santos, Tito, Lopez . May she rest in peace. From an old school friend.
Henrietta Flores Villarreal
December 18, 2020
