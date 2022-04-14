Sara DeLa Rosa



Sept. 22, 1937 - April 12, 2022



Sara DeLa Rosa, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Lorena, Texas. She was 84.



Sara was born on September 22, 1937, to Frank and Eloisa Gutierrez in Luling, Texas.



Sara married Florencio DeLa Rosa on March 23, 1957, in Waco, Texas. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.



Sara enjoyed spending time with her family and especially all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies were cross stitch, sewing, puzzles and crosswords.



Her greatest legacy are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband, Florencio DeLa Rosa of Lorena; daughter, Vicky Shipe of Lorena; son, Jimmie DeLa Rosa of Lorena; daughter, Janie Billings and husband, Eric, of Gholson; son, Vince DeLa Rosa and wife, Kris, of Waco; daughter, Rosie Beal and husband, Joe, of Albany; daughter, Rachel Pinto and husband, Mike, of Fort Worth; daughter, Cindy Kocher of Georgetown; daughter, Lipa Kent and husband, Kevin, of Little Elm; grandchildren, Beth Shipe, Shane Billings, Arissa Billings, Stephani Jonse, Justin DeLa Rosa, Cera Kendrick, Travis Suggs, Jacob Kocher, Kobe Kent, Kacee Kent, Brayden Beal, Barrett Beal and Branson Beal; great-grandchildren, Cora Kendrick, Cole Kendrick, Arden Jonse, Emilia Jonse and Isla Jonse.



Honorary Pallbearers, Travis Suggs, Jacob Kocher, Shane Billings, Justin DeLa Rosa and Kobe Kent.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 14, 2022.