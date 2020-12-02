Sarah Elizabeth Kirkland
Feb. 1, 1982 - Nov. 19, 2020
Sarah, 38, passed away at her home on November 19, 2020, in Robinson, Texas. Sarah was born to Ricky and Barbara Bates in Arlington, Texas, on February 1, 1982. She graduated from Riesel High School and continued her education at McLennan Community College where she received a degree as a Registered Nurse. Sarah worked at Providence Hospital for multiple years in numerous positions. She worked at Southern Care Hospice as the Director and was working for United Health Care at the time of her death.
She dearly loved her husband, children, and father. Family meant the world to her. Sarah married the love of her life, David, in May 2013. She enjoyed the long motorcycle rides they took on weekends. She loved the time spent riding horses, deer hunting, and weekly lunches with her dad. Her pride and joy were her three daughters. Spending quality time with them, whether it was doing homework at the kitchen table or grand vacations, were the most special of moments for her. She enjoyed being a grandmother to Cooper and Kersey Kirkland. Sarah loved her fur-babies, Kita, Lula, Bella, and especially her childhood horse, Buster. There was not an animal that she did not love. When she was not with her family Sarah loved baking, and refinishing furniture; turning them into the hidden beauties they were meant to be. She was gifted with a kind heart and tried to make the difficulties you were going through easier.
Sarah was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Bates; her brother, Adam Bates; her grandparents, Johnnie and Flora Bates; and her father-in-law, Glynn Kirkland (Pop).
Sarah is survived by her loving husband, David Alan Kirkland; her three beloved daughters, Hannah Elizabeth Voss, Ava Grace Voss, and Emma Layne Voss of Robinson; her dad, Ricky Bates and wife Tina of Gholson; her mother-in-law, Reta C. Kirkland of Hewitt. She is also survived by her stepsons and their families, Cody and Dana Kirkland and son, Cooper, of Axtell, Levi and Kensie Kirkland and daughter, Kersey, of Stephenville; as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Rusty and Donna Kirkland of Axtell; Aunt Wanda Holsteen of Groesbeck, Aunt Debbie Williams of Groesbeck, Uncle Don Bates of Groesbeck; and several wonderful nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
Sarah will be missed by many. A memorial service honoring her life with be at 2 p.m., December 4, at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road, Waco, Texas 76706. Alan Ritchie will be officiating the services. We are asking in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to support research for Lupus, Multiple Scoliosis, or the charity of your choice
