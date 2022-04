Sarah Louise Keel EverettNov. 24, 1922 - Jan. 6, 2022Louise lived her 99 years of life to the fullest as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, a caring sister and aunt, a faithful wife, and a friend to many. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she touched. Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., January 11, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.