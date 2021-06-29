Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah Gohlke
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
2425 E. Main
Gatesville, TX
Sarah Gohlke

March 17, 1943 - Jun. 27, 2021

Sarah O'Nell Stubbs Gohlke, 78, of Gatesville went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City, with Pastor Christopher Richmann officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Scott's Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Robert J. Gohlke; three children, Melissa Bendele and husband, Randy, of San Antonio, Stephanie Condojani and husband, John, of Lakeside, AZ, Nathan Gohlke and wife, Nicole, of Gatesville; sister, Betty Haven of Garland; brother, James Stubbs of West Columbia; six grandchildren, Amber Bendele Brown and husband, Brandon, Colton Bendele, Bailey Gohlke, Kendra Condojani, Shelby Condojani and Brenden Gohlke.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated memorials be given to St. John Lutheran Church, 10801 FM 929, Gatesville, TX 76528, The Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Dr., Gatesville, TX 76528 or Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.

Guestbook available at www.scottsfh.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
2425 E. Main P.O. Box 82, Gatesville, TX
Jul
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.