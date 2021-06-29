Sarah Gohlke
March 17, 1943 - Jun. 27, 2021
Sarah O'Nell Stubbs Gohlke, 78, of Gatesville went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City, with Pastor Christopher Richmann officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Scott's Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Robert J. Gohlke; three children, Melissa Bendele and husband, Randy, of San Antonio, Stephanie Condojani and husband, John, of Lakeside, AZ, Nathan Gohlke and wife, Nicole, of Gatesville; sister, Betty Haven of Garland; brother, James Stubbs of West Columbia; six grandchildren, Amber Bendele Brown and husband, Brandon, Colton Bendele, Bailey Gohlke, Kendra Condojani, Shelby Condojani and Brenden Gohlke.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated memorials be given to St. John Lutheran Church, 10801 FM 929, Gatesville, TX 76528, The Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Dr., Gatesville, TX 76528 or Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Guestbook available at www.scottsfh.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.