Sarah Ransom
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Sarah Ransom

June 23, 1949 - Oct. 29, 2020

Sarah Marie Ransom "Princess" passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 6, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 2925 North 18th St., in Waco. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Service
1:00p.m.
Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Life Celebrations
