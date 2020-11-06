Sarah Ransom
June 23, 1949 - Oct. 29, 2020
Sarah Marie Ransom "Princess" passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 6, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 2925 North 18th St., in Waco. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle.
You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.