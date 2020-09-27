Menu
Scott Meaders
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Scott Meaders

Sep 24, 1939 - Sep 24, 2020

Rainey "Scott" Meaders Jr., known as Unkie to his nieces and nephews.

He was born September 24, 1939, in Pittsburgh, TX, to Margaret and Rainey Scott Meaders Sr. Scott passed away September 24, 2020, at his home in Waco.

Services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, at Bellmead Funeral Home with the Rev. Rust officiating. Burial will be at Gerald Cemetery. Come and Go visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 28, at Bellmead Funeral Home.

Scott graduated from Waco High School in 1958. He worked as a young man training horses, then later worked and retired from Lehigh Cement Plant.

He married the love of his life Linda Ann Zanter November 12, 1970.

Predeceased in death by his wife, Linda; by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Winnie Lou and Arthur Banks.

Survived by son, Ted Thornton Meaders; niece, Tammy Zanter; niece LouAnn Fantony and husband, Martin; nephew, Tommy Banks and wife, Caroline; nephew, John Zanter Jr.; niece, DeAnna Seale; nephew, Brian Zanter and wife, Mary; numerous great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers are Justin Scott Seale, Tony Banks, Colby Zanter, T.J Millsaps, Keith Pollard, Greg Studenny, Thompson Helms and Zac Cox.

Honorary Pallbearers are Charlie Halbert, Dave Shaw, Kevin Petty, John Brigham, Kendal Pollard and Mike Collins.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, Texas
Sep
29
Service
3:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home
