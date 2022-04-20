Shae Machelle Gipson
July 19, 1992 - April 12, 2022
Shae Machelle Gipson, 29, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
A celebration of Shae's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 22 at Tonkawa Falls Park in Crawford at the pavilion area. Burial will follow in Stanford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The family encourages casual attire and bright colors.
Thoughts and memories can be made at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.