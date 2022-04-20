Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shae Machelle Gipson
1992 - 2022
BORN
1992
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Shae Machelle Gipson

July 19, 1992 - April 12, 2022

Shae Machelle Gipson, 29, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

A celebration of Shae's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 22 at Tonkawa Falls Park in Crawford at the pavilion area. Burial will follow in Stanford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The family encourages casual attire and bright colors.

Thoughts and memories can be made at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Apr
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tonkawa Falls Park
the pavilion area, Crawford, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.