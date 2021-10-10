Shanna Dai Mattson
Aug. 8, 1969 - Oct. 3, 2021
Shanna Dai Mattson passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. She is now fully healed and present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Graveside Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 15, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Graham officiating.
Shanna was born August 8, 1969, in Waco, Texas, to Gary and Peggy Mattson. She was the fourth of four children, and the only girl of the Mattson family. To say she was special is an understatement. Shanna had an incredible gift to make people laugh, young and old. She also had a special gift to make young children feel safe, happy, and comfortable, like she did as a Sunday School helper at church. Shanna was the glue to our family and helped us realize how precious life is and to understand that everyone is important. She had the unique ability to remember everyone's birthday, even if only told once by an acquaintance. Birthdays, celebrations, and holidays were very important to her. Shanna loved going to church, school, camps, and Friends for Life. She loved singing, dancing, and laughing. She saw no fault in anyone and was full of unconditional love. She made the world a better place. Shanna held a very special place in her heart for her three brothers whom she admired and loved dearly. We will miss Shanna, but we know shortly we will be reunited with her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Mattson and her sister-in-law, Dori Mattson. We know they will be welcoming her into Heaven. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Mattson, who was her partner throughout her entire life; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Brent Mattson and wife, Cindy, Brian Mattson, Blake Mattson and wife, Shanna. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews who loved her deeply: Taylor Mattson Tate and husband, Mark, and daughter, Nora, Barrett Mattson, Carlyn Mattson, Benton Mattson, Court Mattson, and Malia Mae Mattson. We are especially thankful for the amazing people who helped Shanna to live life to her fullest possible these past few years: Shirley, Terry, Sandra, Nicole, Jaylen, Isabella, Kalstia, Laura, Sara, Renee, Paula, Lisa, Teresa, Julie, Marlynn, and many others.
Memorials may be made to Friends for Life or The ARC of McLennan County.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.