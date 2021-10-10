Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Shanna Dai Mattson
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Shanna Dai Mattson

Aug. 8, 1969 - Oct. 3, 2021

Shanna Dai Mattson passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. She is now fully healed and present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Graveside Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 15, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Graham officiating.

Shanna was born August 8, 1969, in Waco, Texas, to Gary and Peggy Mattson. She was the fourth of four children, and the only girl of the Mattson family. To say she was special is an understatement. Shanna had an incredible gift to make people laugh, young and old. She also had a special gift to make young children feel safe, happy, and comfortable, like she did as a Sunday School helper at church. Shanna was the glue to our family and helped us realize how precious life is and to understand that everyone is important. She had the unique ability to remember everyone's birthday, even if only told once by an acquaintance. Birthdays, celebrations, and holidays were very important to her. Shanna loved going to church, school, camps, and Friends for Life. She loved singing, dancing, and laughing. She saw no fault in anyone and was full of unconditional love. She made the world a better place. Shanna held a very special place in her heart for her three brothers whom she admired and loved dearly. We will miss Shanna, but we know shortly we will be reunited with her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Mattson and her sister-in-law, Dori Mattson. We know they will be welcoming her into Heaven. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Mattson, who was her partner throughout her entire life; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Brent Mattson and wife, Cindy, Brian Mattson, Blake Mattson and wife, Shanna. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews who loved her deeply: Taylor Mattson Tate and husband, Mark, and daughter, Nora, Barrett Mattson, Carlyn Mattson, Benton Mattson, Court Mattson, and Malia Mae Mattson. We are especially thankful for the amazing people who helped Shanna to live life to her fullest possible these past few years: Shirley, Terry, Sandra, Nicole, Jaylen, Isabella, Kalstia, Laura, Sara, Renee, Paula, Lisa, Teresa, Julie, Marlynn, and many others.

Memorials may be made to Friends for Life or The ARC of McLennan County.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Words are not adequate to convey how Shanna cared for us and showed genuine love. She was mentioned in many of Christina´s essays from elementary to college as Shanna was and is her inspiration for working with children with differences. Anna has many fond memories of her time with Shanna. She often remembers that when Peggy might be late, Shanna would explain "oh good, spaghetti!" Cokie ( Mr. Falcone) adored Shanna. God bless you all!
Anna Falcone and the O´Keefe Family
Friend
October 15, 2021
So sad to hear the news about Shanna. She could brighten anyone´s day with her contagious smile. We remember her as a cheerleader on the Longhorn peewee football team. Linda helped work with the cheerleaders and put each of them in a special place in her heart but Shanna had a special place in Linda´s heart. Great obituary picture of her. Rest In Peace sweet lady.
Jack & Linda Henry
Family
October 14, 2021
Susan and I send our prayers Andy condolences for your loss of Shanna. God bless your family.
Butch Luce
October 11, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Shanna when I worked with Dori in Vacation Bible School at First Woodway. It made me happy to see her because she was always smiling and happy, what a gift!
Eleanor Rains
Friend
October 10, 2021
She was clearly loved as she loved all. I´m so sorry for your loss as it´s obvious the deep impact she had on your family and the world around her. "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace." - Numbers 6:24-26
Eric & Catherine Couch
Family
October 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Mari Chapman
Family
October 10, 2021
What a sweet soul she was. It was my pleasure and honor to have met Shanna and Peggy through my job. I know that she will be missed by so many at Friends For Life. My sincere condolences during your temporary separation.
Kristi Livingston-Hunter
October 10, 2021
Praying for the Mattson family. Our condolesences! Terry and Karen Michael
Karen Michael
October 10, 2021
Praying for peace and comfort for the family! Shanna was such a sweet and loving person. I loved sending her little gifts when her Mom, friends and I went to lunch. She will always be remembered by her sweet smile and hugs!
Evelyn Love
Friend
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results