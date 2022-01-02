Sharon Kaye Bradley



May 6, 2021



Sharon Kaye Bradley was born in Amherst, Texas, on October 12, 1942. She was the daughter of "Wild" Bill and Juanita Bradley.



Kaye's childhood taught her unbelievable perseverance as she fought polio with every fiber of her body. Kaye was determined that she would not lose her ability to walk, and after years of excruciating nightly treatments, she was dancing at 17.



Kaye was beautiful inside and out and had the voice of an angel. As a teenager, when she sang "Oh Holy Night" on Christmas at the little First Baptist Church of Amherst, people came from miles away and even stood outside the full sanctuary in the cold to hear her sing.



She attended West Texas State University, which is now West Texas A&M University. She was elected "Most Beautiful and Well-Dressed" her freshman year. After college, she married Monte Hulse from Littlefield, Texas. Monte was quickly promoted through the ranks in the banking world, which caused them to move to Dallas, Oklahoma City, and ultimately to Waco through their 34-year marriage.



Their first child Kristen Shryock, lives with her husband Mike in Chicago. Kaye adored her grandbabies Brooke and Ray so much. She would do anything for them. She even moved to Chicago to be near them in their formative years. Kaye also had a son named Bradley, whom she worshipped. They had a relationship beyond the traditional bonds of a mother and son. They were inseparable both in mind and spirit. When Bradley was killed in a tragic car accident at age 15, it left a hole in her heart.



Kaye was a dedicated and loving teacher for 30 years. She believed children need a safe and caring environment to learn, especially those at risk and suffering from emotional problems or impoverished backgrounds. Kaye relished sharing her love of travel with her students. Each year she would take her eighth-grade kids to Europe to see firsthand all of the amazing things they had studied that year. Trips like this were not commonplace, and the school administration was not supportive. Undeterred, she found a way to make the trips happen, and up until her death, she would hear from students she taught over the many years to tell her what an impact she made on their lives.



Just being around Kaye made you believe you could overcome anything by the grace of God. She was living proof. She was a Stage 4 cancer survivor. Despite a life filled with so much pain, she brought joy and comfort to so many. Kaye always found joy in serving others. Her quick wit and her ability to turn a phrase, quote poetry or make a pun always seemed to have just the right touch for the occasion. No matter how much pain she was experiencing, her smile and laughter masked it beautifully.



Kaye was a devout Christian. As long as she felt she had a purpose and served others, she was content. Her Bible study class gave her just that: a purpose to serve in the last years of her life. She often spoke about how much she loved the class and everyone who attended. She wanted every lady in the class to know that she loved them and her days filled with preparing for the class were indeed a labor of love.



Her passing was heartbreaking for so many. Her brother Gary's children were like her own. Aunt Kaye was always there for them, no matter the circumstances. She loved Cate, Guy Perry, and Houston was like her own son.



Kaye's last words were I don't want anyone to waste one second worrying or crying over me. For those of us who were lucky enough to be part of her life, that's one promise we can't keep.



If you would like to honor Kaye, she would ask you to help the next person in need whom God puts in your path.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.