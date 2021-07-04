Sharon Ponder
Dec. 29, 1961 - July 3, 2021
Sharon Faye Ponder passed away at home on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Sharon was born December 29. 1961, in Baltimore, MD, to Alvin Ponder and Faye Schwartzman. She was known for her kindness and generosity to her friends and neighbors, and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rodney and Mary Ponder.
She is survived by her father, Alvin Ponder.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.