Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Ponder
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Sharon Ponder

Dec. 29, 1961 - July 3, 2021

Sharon Faye Ponder passed away at home on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Sharon was born December 29. 1961, in Baltimore, MD, to Alvin Ponder and Faye Schwartzman. She was known for her kindness and generosity to her friends and neighbors, and never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rodney and Mary Ponder.

She is survived by her father, Alvin Ponder.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.