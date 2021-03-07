Sharon Wittenburg



Nov. 26, 1943 - March 5, 2021



Sharon Ann Wittenburg of Woodway, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday evening, March 5, 2021. Sharon was born on November 26, 1943, in Waco. Her parents were Frank and Mildred Smith.



Sharon was married to Marvin Wittenburg in 1964 and was the mother of three children, Linnea, Jon and Maria. She lived in the Lufkin and Longview areas for several years before returning to Waco in retirement in 2004. For most of her working career Sharon served as a teacher's aide and retired as children's librarian for the T. L. L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll Texas. She also shared in ministry as a dedicated pastor's wife at several churches in East Texas.



Sharon was preceded in death by both of her parents and by her brother, Charles Ritchie, in 2013.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Marvin Wittenburg of Woodway; and three children and their families: Linnea Bennett and husband, Tony, of Austin, Jon Wittenburg and his wife, Teresa, of Oakland, Texas and Maria Wideman and her husband, Bo, of Woodway. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Josiah Bennett and wife, Tina, Walker Samford and wife, Amanda, Haley Samford, Andrew Bennett, Hannah Wideman, Sophie Wideman, Will Johniken, Emma Johniken and Jon D. Wittenburg and by four great-grandchildren, Gabe, Zuri, Hardin and Junia. She is survived by brother, Jim Smith and his wife, Kathy, of Whitewater, Wisconsin; and aunt, Bobbi Blankenstein of Longview; as well as other family and dear friends.



The funeral service is at Grace Garden Funeral Home at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, and family visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday evening. Pastors Steve Cowart and Robert Buchanan will be officiating with Rev. Harley Gordon saying the prayer at the graveside. Interment is at Rosemound Cemetery.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.